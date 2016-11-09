Parts of downtown Belleville temporarily lose power

3:14 Metro-east reactions to the election results Pause

2:05 Mike Bost wins 12th Congressional District

1:01 1818 Chophouse in O'Fallon is now open for dinner

2:39 C.J. Baricevic reflects on Mike Bost's early lead

1:00 Bob Romanik seeks votes in 114th District

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

1:18 Althoff High star Jordan Goodwin talk about signing with St. Louis University basketball

2:16 Coach of the Year honors for Althoff boys basketball coach

2:25 Triad football coach talks Saturday playoff loss to Morris