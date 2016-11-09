Parts of downtown Belleville temporarily lose power

More than 1,200 Ameren Illinois customers were without power on Wednesday afternoon. Power in the downtown Belleville area went out around 4:40 p.m.
The outage left many downtown businesses dark and turned many intersections with stop lights into four-way stops. The Belleville News-Democrat was among the businesses that lost power. The paper at the newspaper was restored after about 20 minutes.
An Ameren Illinois spokeman said he did not know the reason for the outage. As of 5:15 p.m. there were 1,251 customers without power in St. Clair County.
This story will be updated.
Comments