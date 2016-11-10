Some frost this morning, then sunny; lows in lower 30s by weekend

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below:
Thursday...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. High in the mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday night...Clear. Low in the lower 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
Veterans day...Mostly sunny. High around 60. North wind around 10 mph.
Friday night...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Low in the mid 30s. Northeast wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
Saturday...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. High in the mid 50s. Light wind.
Saturday night...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Low in the lower 30s.
Sunday...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. High in the upper 50s. Temperature falling through the 50s in the afternoon.
Sunday night through Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Low around 40. High in the lower 60s.
Tuesday night...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 40s.
Wednesday...Sunny. High in the mid 60s.
