Home baker will open sweet shop

Elizabeth Toepfer has been so busy filling custom orders for cakes, cookies and other sweets from her Mascoutah home that she decided it was time to open a shop.
“I’ve outgrown my house,” she said.
Toepfer expects LizzieBob’s Bakery to open Tuesday at 823 Lincoln Highway in Fairview Heights. She said the search for a storefront started six months ago and took her all over the metro-east before settling on the Fairview Heights location.
The name of the bakery is a nod to a nickname Toepfer and her husband, Bob, were known by when they first started dating. A young nephew referred to them as a single unit, “LizzieBob.” The business was known as LizzieBob’s Sweets from Scratch when it was based in Toepfer’s kitchen.
“We’re super excited,” Toepfer said.
Customers may be excited to know about Toepfer’s lineage: Her late aunt is Marilyn Siddle of Belleville Pie Pantry fame. Toepfer says she has all of Siddle’s recipes and makes them often.
The bakery will be open Tuesday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be closed Sundays and Mondays.
Fast food joint eyes Belleville
Another new restaurant could soon be built at Belleville Crossing.
According to Belleville city officials, Burger King wants to build a location somewhere within the Belleville Crossing shopping center and has submitted papers with the city to begin the process of getting permission to do so.
Annissa McCaskill, the city’s director of economic development, planning and zoning, said the Belleville Planning Commission would have to recommend approval of the project before city aldermen can vote on the matter. A vote by the Planning Commission has not yet been scheduled.
If built, it would be the second restaurant added to the complex. Construction that began on a Saint Louis Bread Co. location there in September is nearly complete.
Bank branch closing
A local bank branch will close early next year.
It’s the First Bank branch at 6323 W. Main St. in Belleville.
“After careful consideration, we will permanently close the branch at 6323 West Main Street in Belleville at 4 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2017,” bank Vice President Lisa Blamy wrote in a brief statement. “With this transition, our Belleville clients are encouraged to use our nearby, full-service Swansea office at 4387 North Illinois Street.”
The bank has not said why it is closing the branch. In addition to the Swansea branch, there are branch locations in Shiloh, O’Fallon, East St. Louis and Columbia as well as dozens of ATM locations in stores across the region.
Au revoir, Champagne & Lace
A Collinsville bridal shop is closing.
Champagne & Lace, located at 1600 Vandalia Ave. in Collinsville, will close Dec. 30.
Debra Payne, owner of the store, said she is closing up shop to focus on running Willard’s Tailor Shop. That store, at 926 Lincoln Highway, was owned by Payne’s late husband Willard M. Payne who died late last year.
Be on the lookout for deep discounts at the store as Payne tries to offload inventory.
The liquidation sale started Saturday and runs through Dec. 30.
Tobias Wall: 618-239-2501, @Wall_BND
Comments