Truck driver faces sex charge after woman escapes rig in Troy

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa Pause

1:08 South Shore State Park at Carlyle Lake in extreme disrepair

1:01 1818 Chophouse in O'Fallon is now open for dinner

1:03 Fire rages in Collinsville

2:18 Collinsville Fire Department captain talks structure fire

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

3:07 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

1:47 Watch Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

2:30 Elementary students give advice to Trump