Truck driver faces sex charge after woman escapes rig in Troy

A Texas truck driver was charged with two felonies, including criminal sexual assault, in connection with a Sunday incident where a woman allegedly escaped from his truck in Troy.
According to a press release from the Troy Police Department, Daryl Thompson, 59, of Dallas, was charged with criminal sexual assault and unlawful restraint by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Police say Thompson met the woman in Oklahoma City and took her to Troy. Police said Thompson forced the victim to participate in sexual acts against her will. Police said Thompson detained the woman in his semi truck and prevented her from leaving. The woman was able to escape and begged nearby witnesses to call the police.
“To help the victim in this incident and saving her from what could have happened, was a great feeling for the Troy Police Department,” Troy Police Chief Brad Parsons said in a release. “With the support from many local groups, we were able to provide the victim with a place to sleep, food, clothing, and a safe way back to her family.”
Thompson was taken into custody on Sunday night. He is being held in the Madison County Jail on $1.5 million bail. If convicted of the criminal sexual assault charge, Thompson could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Nov. 23.
