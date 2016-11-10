Circuit judge sought for Madison County courts

Help wanted: Circuit judge for Madison County.
Madison County Circuit Judge John Barberis won election to the 5th District Appellate Court in Tuesday’s election. That leaves a circuit judge position open in the 3rd Judicial Circuit, which includes Madison County.
Under the state Constitution, the Illinois Supreme Court will appoint a temporary circuit judge who will serve until the next general election in November 2018. To be eligible, the temporary judge must be a resident of Madison County and meet the qualifications found in Article VI of the Illinois Constitution.
Barberis, of St. Jacob, currently serves as a Madison County circuit judge. He was elected to the bench in 2014. He received his undergraduate degree from Illinois State University and worked as a juvenile probation officer before receiving his law degree from Saint Louis University. He worked in private practice until he was elected to the bench.
Barberis and his wife, Laura, have been married for 24 years. They have three children.
Anyone who is interested in the position can contact Supreme Court Chief Justice Lloyd Karmeier through his judicial secretary, Carol Heggemeier, at cheggemeier@illinoiscourts.gov. Applications are due Nov. 30.
