Sunny skies expected for Veterans Day; cooler temperatures by nightfall

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below:
Friday...Mostly sunny. High around 60. North wind around 10 mph.
Friday night...Colder. Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Low in the upper 30s. Northeast wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
Saturday...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. High in the mid 50s. Light wind.
Saturday night...Clear. Low in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.
Sunday...Sunny. High around 60. Light wind in the morning becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy. Low around 40.
Monday...Partly cloudy. High in the lower 60s.
Monday night through Tuesday night...Mostly clear. Low in the lower 40s. High in the mid 60s.
Wednesday...Sunny. High in the mid 60s. Temperature falling through the 60s in the afternoon.
Wednesday night and Thursday...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 40s. High in the mid 60s.
