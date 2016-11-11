Man admits taking part in metro-east bank robberies

A St. Louis man has admitted to his role in two metro-east bank robberies that took place in 2015.
Brendon M. Collier, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery during a Thursday hearing in U.S. District Court in front of Judge David Herndon. According to a news release from Donald Boyce, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Collier faces a 20-year prison sentence at a Feb. 24 sentencing hearing. Collier has been held without bond since his July 16, 2015, arraignment.
Police said Collier went to a U.S. Bank branch inside a Schnucks grocery store in Edwardsville on Jan. 28, 2015. Police said Collier approached the teller and claimed he needed to make a withdrawal. Instead, he handed the teller a note that demanded loose bills that were $20s or over and told the teller “no alarm.”
The second count came after a robbery of a U.S. Bank branch inside a Schnucks in Fairview Heights on Feb. 10, 2015. Police said Collier told the teller he needed to make a withdrawal. Police said Collier handed the teller a note and demanded money quickly so no one would get hurt.
Collier was caught after the robbery of a U.S. Bank branch inside a Schnucks in St. Peters, Mo., on Feb. 18, 2015. Police said Collier confessed to the St. Peters robbery as well as those in Edwardsville and Fairview Heights. He told police he committed the robberies because he needed to buy heroin and pay for hotel rooms and food.
An anonymous tip led police to Collier in a motel in north St. Louis County, where officers also found cash connected to the robberies. Collier in an interview named Marc G. Miller as an accomplice.
Last November, Miller, 54, of St. Louis pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery. Miller was sentenced in February to 33 months in prison and three years of supervised release. He was ordered to pay $2,880 in restitution.
Miller told police that he let Collier drive his vehicle to each of the robberies and admitted that he was a passenger when the robberies took place.
The case was investigated by the Edwardsville Police Department, the Fairview Heights Police Department, the Illinois State Police Metro-East Forensic Laboratory, the St. Peters, Missouri, Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case is assigned to Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Scott.
