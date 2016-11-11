Metro-East News

November 11, 2016 10:49 AM

Lots of places closed today, but deals and freebies aplenty for veterans



Although schools, banks, post offices and governmental agencies are mostly closed for Veterans Day, several businesses and restaurants in the St. Louis area are open and looking to honor former servicemen and servicewomen by offering deals and discounts.

From Great Clips to JCPenney to Chipotle, businesses have offered several ways to pay it forward to military veterans. A full list can be found through KSDK as well as KMOV.

