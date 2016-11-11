Rauner paid $50 million in state and federal taxes in 2015

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner on Friday released his 2015 tax returns, reflecting he paid $50 million in federal and state taxes, based on taxable state income of $188 million.
Rauner issued the following press release:
Gov. Bruce Rauner released his 2015 federal and state 1040’s, reflecting income and tax rates, while detailing the Rauner family’s charitable and community giving last year.
In 2015, the Rauners paid more than $50 million in federal and state taxes on federal taxable income of $176.7 million and state taxable income of $188.2 million for a total effective tax rate on income of more than 26%. Their federal effective tax rate on income was 24.5%.
In addition, the Rauners and their family foundation made charitable contributions totaling more than $11.6 million.
Rauner 2015 Tax Summary:
Income on Federal Return: $188.2 million
Adjusted Gross Income on Federal Return: $187.6 million
Taxable Income on Federal Return: $176.7 million
Federal Income Taxes Paid: $43.3 million
Federal Effective Tax Rate on Taxable Income: 24.5 percent
Federal Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Gross Income: 23.1 percent
Illinois Taxable Income on State Return: $188.2 million
Illinois Income Taxes Paid: $6.9 million
