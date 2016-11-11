Veterans Day assemblies in Highland and Alhambra

Metro-east voters on Wednesday describe their reactions to the election results Tuesday. Donald Trump is president-elect, Hillary Clinton has called on the nation to support Trump as the 45th president, and a number of metro-east elections have produced surprising results.
Incumbent Mike Bost addresses a crowd in O'Fallon after winning re-election as U.S. Representative in the 12th Congressional District serving Southern Illinois. Bost defeated challengers C.J. Baricevic and Paula Bradshaw.
Ken Bone of Shiloh casts his ballot early before a long day of election events. Bone and his red sweater achieved internet notoriety during the second presidential debate in St. Louis last month, but he went without the sweater on Tuesday. An undecided voter, he refused to say whom he voted for at his Shiloh polling place.
Belleville Police investigate a vehicle possibly involved in the Thursday beating of Joann Stephens, of Belleville. According to Stephens' son, the three men who beat her also took her car, purse and phone. The car was found Sunday.