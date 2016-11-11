Veterans Day assemblies in Highland and Alhambra

Students at Highland Middle School and Alhambra Primary hosted assemblies honoring local veterans.
Adam McDonald amcdonald@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Metro-east reactions to the election results

Metro-east voters on Wednesday describe their reactions to the election results Tuesday. Donald Trump is president-elect, Hillary Clinton has called on the nation to support Trump as the 45th president, and a number of metro-east elections have produced surprising results.

Metro-East News

Ken Bone casts his ballot Tuesday morning in Shiloh

Ken Bone of Shiloh casts his ballot early before a long day of election events. Bone and his red sweater achieved internet notoriety during the second presidential debate in St. Louis last month, but he went without the sweater on Tuesday. An undecided voter, he refused to say whom he voted for at his Shiloh polling place.

Editor's Choice Videos