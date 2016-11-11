Car stolen from Althoff is found in East St. Louis

Police said Friday that a car stolen from someone in the Althoff Catholic High School parking lot during an event Monday night has been found in East St. Louis.
Belleville Master Sgt. Rob Thomason said the car, a black 2009 Chevrolet Impala, was found in the area of 12th Street and Trendley Avenue in East St. Louis on Wednesday. Thomason said the car was unoccupied when police located it. The car was stolen on Monday night during a fall sports banquet at the high school.
“We're currently following up on positive leads in the case,” Thomason said Friday.
Police had said earlier this week that they were called to Althoff Catholic High School before 7 p.m. Monday for a report that a young man approached another person in the parking lot and demanded the keys to a car. The suspect implied that he had a weapon, but no one was injured, police said.
Police described the suspect as a black male either in his late teens or early 20s, standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-9, medium build, wearing a black, hooded jacket.
Anyone with information about the suspect can contact the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 618-239-2526, @kaitlynschwers
Comments