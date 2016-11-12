Schnucks recalls marinated chicken breasts from metro-east stores

Schnucks Kitchen, an O’Fallon, Mo., establishment, is recalling 72 Butter Garlic Grilled Marinated Chicken Breasts from 26 of the company’s retail locations because the product may be undercooked. Schnucks stores in Granite City, Edwardsville and Collinsville are among the stores affected by the recall.
Customers who purchased the affected product from the deli/chef’s express department from one of the affected stores on Wednesday or Thursday are encouraged to return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. Consuming raw or undercooked poultry may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
The issue was discovered by an internal investigation after the company received a consumer contact regarding the purchase of an undercooked chicken breast.
Customers with questions regarding the recall should contact the Schnucks Consumer Affairs department at 314-994-4400.
The recall affect the following Schnucks locations:
Missouri:
Mid Rivers 577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive St. Peters, MO 63376
Cottleville 6083 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Cottleville, MO 63304
Harvester 48 Plaza 94 Drive St. Peters, MO 63376
Mason 12756 Olive Blvd. Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Twin Oaks 1393 Big Bend Blvd. Twin Oaks, MO 63021
Kehrs Mill 2511 Kehrs Mill Road Ballwin, MO 63017
Richmond Center 6600 Clayton Road Richmond Heights, MO 63117
Lindell 4171 Lindell Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63108
Culinaria 315 North 9th Street St. Louis, MO 63101
Hampton & Gravois 7450 Hampton Ave. St. Louis, MO 63109
Arsenal 5055 Arsenal St. Louis, MO 63139
Eureka 245 East 5th Street Eureka, MO 63025
Richardson Crossing 3900 Vogel Road Arnold, MO 63010
Farmington 942 Valley Creek Drive Farmington, MO 63640
Washington 2073 Washington Crossing Washington, MO 63090
Columbia 1400 Forum Blvd. Columbia, MO 65203
Illinois:
Granite City 3100 Madison Ave. Granite City, IL 62040
Collinsville 501 Belt Line Road Collinsville, IL 62234
Edwardsville 2222 Troy Road Edwardsville, IL 62025
Pekin 1001 Court Street Pekin, IL 61554
Centralia 1129 West Broadway Centralia, IL 62801
Carbondale 915 West Main Street Carbondale, IL 62901
Loves Park 1810 Harlem Road Loves Park, IL 61111
Mulford 2601 North Mulford Rockford, IL 61114
Indiana:
Evansville North 3700 First Ave. Evansville, IN 47710
Green River 3501 North Green River Road Evansville, IN 47715
