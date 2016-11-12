Metro-East News

November 12, 2016 12:28 AM

Schnucks recalls marinated chicken breasts from metro-east stores

ST. LOUIS

Schnucks Kitchen, an O’Fallon, Mo., establishment, is recalling 72 Butter Garlic Grilled Marinated Chicken Breasts from 26 of the company’s retail locations because the product may be undercooked. Schnucks stores in Granite City, Edwardsville and Collinsville are among the stores affected by the recall.

Customers who purchased the affected product from the deli/chef’s express department from one of the affected stores on Wednesday or Thursday are encouraged to return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. Consuming raw or undercooked poultry may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

The issue was discovered by an internal investigation after the company received a consumer contact regarding the purchase of an undercooked chicken breast.

Customers with questions regarding the recall should contact the Schnucks Consumer Affairs department at 314-994-4400.

The recall affect the following Schnucks locations:

Missouri:

Mid Rivers 577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive St. Peters, MO 63376

Cottleville 6083 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Cottleville, MO 63304

Harvester 48 Plaza 94 Drive St. Peters, MO 63376

Mason 12756 Olive Blvd. Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Twin Oaks 1393 Big Bend Blvd. Twin Oaks, MO 63021

Kehrs Mill 2511 Kehrs Mill Road Ballwin, MO 63017

Richmond Center 6600 Clayton Road Richmond Heights, MO 63117

Lindell 4171 Lindell Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63108

Culinaria 315 North 9th Street St. Louis, MO 63101

Hampton & Gravois 7450 Hampton Ave. St. Louis, MO 63109

Arsenal 5055 Arsenal St. Louis, MO 63139

Eureka 245 East 5th Street Eureka, MO 63025

Richardson Crossing 3900 Vogel Road Arnold, MO 63010

Farmington 942 Valley Creek Drive Farmington, MO 63640

Washington 2073 Washington Crossing Washington, MO 63090

Columbia 1400 Forum Blvd. Columbia, MO 65203

Illinois:

Granite City 3100 Madison Ave. Granite City, IL 62040

Collinsville 501 Belt Line Road Collinsville, IL 62234

Edwardsville 2222 Troy Road Edwardsville, IL 62025

Pekin 1001 Court Street Pekin, IL 61554

Centralia 1129 West Broadway Centralia, IL 62801

Carbondale 915 West Main Street Carbondale, IL 62901

Loves Park 1810 Harlem Road Loves Park, IL 61111

Mulford 2601 North Mulford Rockford, IL 61114

Indiana:

Evansville North 3700 First Ave. Evansville, IN 47710

Green River 3501 North Green River Road Evansville, IN 47715

