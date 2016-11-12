Football quarterfinals, shop at the Muny, or go boost something

On Nov. 12, 2004, the Comparative Toxicogenomics Database was launched. The nerds among us may delight in learning that vancomycin results in an increased expression of the gene A2M mRNA.
Peruse that website to celebrate the CTD’s twelfth birthday for more such factoids, or perhaps enjoy some of these five activities this weekend instead.
Muny sale
What The Muny fan in your life really needs is a big fan blade that was once used to cool sweaty brows. Or a pair of Dorthy’s red slippers; or a costume from the original Broadway production of “42nd Street.”
All of that and more is on sale at The Muny’s second garage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the back lot of the outdoor theater in St. Louis in Forest Park.
Football
I have it on good sports authority, courtesy of the enthusiastic Todd Eschmann, that THIS is the weekend to watch football, and not that stuff on TV, either. It’s the quarterfinals for high school football.
You can travel to Chicago to watch the East St. Louis Flyers take on the Villa Park’s Willowbrook High School at 2 p.m. at Willowbrook. Just west of Peoria, Mater Dei will play Canton High School at 7 p.m. Saturday. Closer to home, check out:
▪ Althoff High School takes on Rochester at Lindenwood Stadium in Belleville at 7 p.m. Saturday.
▪ Edwardsville High School takes on Glenbard West, of Glen Ellyn, at 1 p.m. Saturday at home.
Wurstmarkets
There are three Wurstmarkts this weekend.
▪ Wurstmarkt: From 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Zion Evangelical Church, 117 W. White St.in Millstadt. Adult carryout, $10; children, $5. Dine in or carry out.
▪ Wurstmarkt: From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Mascoutah Moose Lodge, 111 N. Second St. Eat in or carry out.
▪ Wurstmarkt and Country Store: From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, St. Clair Masonic Lodge No. 24, 225 E. A St., Belleville. Buffet-style; $11 adults and $5 children.
Go boost something
Enjoy a craft fair or a book sale or even a trivia night, and spread the money to support others.
▪ Lebanon Band Boosters Craft & Vendor Show is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Lebanon High School, 200 W. Schuetz St., Lebanon. There will be a Quarter Auction at 2 p.m.
▪ PTOEC Book Sale continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 205 Rasp St. in Shiloh. Free admission to the sale sponsored by Parent Teacher Organization for Exceptional Children.
▪ Bond County Humane Society Craft & Vendor Fair is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. Highway 50 in O’Fallon. More than 20 booths, special guests, raffles; pets are allowed on the main floor.
▪ Collinsville High School STEM Club Annual Trivia Night starts at 7 p..m. Saturday at the Caseyville Community Center, 909 S. Main St, Caseyville. It’s $100 per table of eight. Beer and soda will be available. Bring your own drinks, but must be kept at the bar area and served to you. There will be a silent auction, 50/50 and door prizes. Prizes will be awarded. Reserve a table Twithee@cusd.kahoks.org
For the vets
For the military veterans, extend the honors one more day by attending one of these:
▪ ▪ Free admission to the football game between the McKendree Bearcats and the Truman State University Bulldogs at 1 p.m. Saturday at Leemon Field in Lebanon for active duty and military veterans with an ID.
▪ Veterans eat for half price at the St. George Chicken Dinner from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the St. George Community Life Center, 317 E. Maple St., New Baden. Fried chicken, roast pork, mashed potatoes, dressing green beans and more. Adults, $10; $5, children; under 5 free.
Comments