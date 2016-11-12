Temps could dip into the 20s tonight

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. High in the mid 50s. Light wind.
Tonight...Clear. Low in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.
Sunday...Sunny. High around 60. Light wind in the morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy. Low around 40. Light wind.
Monday...Partly cloudy. High in the mid 60s. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Monday night...Mostly clear. Low in the lower 40s.
Tuesday...Mostly sunny. High in the mid 60s.
Tuesday night through wednesday night...Clear. Low in the mid 40s. High in the upper 60s.
Thursday...Mostly sunny. High around 70.
Thursday night...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the lower 50s.
Friday...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Comments