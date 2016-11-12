St. Louis man charged in 2008 rapes is alleged serial offender in Texas

A St. Louis man in custody in Texas on several rape charges there now faces nine felonies in connection with rape investigations in St. Louis County, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
Reginald Bond, 38, of the 3800 block of Ashland Avenue in St. Louis, was charged Tuesday with five counts of forcible sodomy and one count each of forcible rape, sexual assault, attempted forcible sodomy and armed criminal action.
After he was arrested on suspicion of several assaults in Houston, Bond admitted to a string of rapes that began in 2014, TV station KRIV reported. He was charged in Texas in February.
DNA evidence collected in the Texas assaults matched DNA evidence collected in assaults in St. Louis, the Post-Dispatch reported in February.
Tuesday, St. Louis County police announced the nine charges in four assaults:
▪ On Aug. 9, 2008, Bond allegedly twice forced a woman to perform sexual acts on him.
▪ Less than two weeks later, on Aug. 22, 2008, he allegedly raped a woman.
▪ On Nov. 11, 2008, Bond allegedly forced a woman to perform sexual acts on him. Police say he also raped and performed sexual acts on the woman.
▪ On Nov. 17, 2008, Bond allegedly held a box cutter to a woman’s throat and forced her to perform sex acts on him.
Police in both Houston and St. Louis noted Bond usually preyed on women who lived alone in apartments.
No other victims have come forward, but police ask that anyone who believes they were assaulted by Bond call the St. Louis County Police investigator on the case at 314-615-8634.
Bond’s bail was set at $500,000 for the St. Louis County charges.
Tobias Wall: 618-239-2501, @Wall_BND
