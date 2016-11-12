Monday’s supermoon will be more super than normal

Scout the skies Monday morning.
The full moon will be closer to Earth than it’s been for almost 70 years.
According to NASA, the supermoon — that’s what it’s called when a full moon makes its closest pass by the Earth — will appear larger in diameter than normal because it’s closer to Earth than normal and will reflect more of the sun’s light.
But this supermoon is especially super. A full moon hasn’t passed this closely to Earth since 1948 and won’t again until Nov. 25, 2034.
NASA says the best time to view the supermoon is 5:22 a.m. Monday. But if you’re not into early mornings, catching a glimpse the evening before or after works, too. The difference is basically negligible.
Monday’s supermoon is the second of three supermoons in a row this year: There was a supermoon on the last full moon on Oct. 16 and the full moon Dec. 14 also will be a supermoon.
The phenomenon is alternatively known as the Beaver Moon. Native tribes and colonists used the increased light from these full moons to set traps before swamps froze over.
If you don’t want to go outside at all, the internet has you covered: Slooh.com is having a live stream starting at 7 p.m. Sunday for those who want to view the supermoon from the comfort of anywhere that’s not outside.
Tobias Wall: 618-239-2501, @Wall_BND
Comments