Swansea police slap ‘habitual offender’ with 87th misdemeanor

A man well known by Swansea police was arrested again in the wee hours Thursday following a confrontation with a homeowner and police.
According to a statement from the Swansea Police Department, officers were called at 1 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 300 block of Gilbert Street to remove Jessie Williams from a property.
At first, Williams, 53, refused to stand up to leave. He eventually stood and headed for the home’s front door, but then turned toward the homeowner and punched him in the face in full view of the responding officers.
Officers struggled several minutes with Williams, who refused to be handcuffed. Williams was eventually placed into custody without injury to himself or the officers.
“We have had over 90 calls for service in Swansea with this habitual offender. He is becoming more and more violent but thankfully no officers were injured this time,” Police Chief Steve Johnson wrote in the statement. “The only time we do not have calls on him is when he is in jail. He needs help but it is beyond what police officers can do.”
Johnson noted that Williams is named in 181 cases in St. Clair County, including two criminal felonies and 85 criminal misdemeanors.
He’ll have two more misdemeanors —battery and resisting arrest— added to that total stemming from Thursday’s incident.
Williams made news earlier this year. Police were summoned to a home on Kinsella Avenue the evening of Jan. 10 for a report of a man singing in the street and harassing residents.
Responding officers found Williams in the 911 caller’s sunroom, where he refused to leave until he was given chicken wings. The caller gave Williams a chicken wing, but Williams still refused to leave. He struggled with officers who tried to carry him from the home.
Later, when Williams was being booked into the St. Clair County Jail, he bit a corrections officer.
Tobias Wall: 618-239-2501, @Wall_BND
