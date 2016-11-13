Top BND videos: Fourth quarter mater Dei drive falls short in 4A quarterfinal

Watch the most popular videos on bnd.com this week:
Fourth quarter Mater Dei drive falls short in 4A quarterfinal
Mater Dei quarterback Colin Schuetz led a 70 yard scoring drive but a two-point conversion attempt was stopped at the pylon and the Knights fell a point Short of their second straight trip to the Illinois 4A semifinals final with a loss to the Canton Little Giants.
Serious crash flips car at doughnut shop
A woman was seriously injured in a crash in Cahokia when her car swerved and came to rest next to a doughnut shop. Witnesses said she was possibly speeding and on the cell phone just before she swerved to avoid another car. The woman later died as a result of the injuries she sustained in the accident.
Two-point conversion falls short in one-point Mater Dei loss
Mater Dei quarterback Colin Schuetz led a 70-yard scoring drive but a two-point conversion attempt by senior fullback Trever Johnson was stopped at the pylon and the Knights fell a point short of their second straight trip to the Illinois 4A semifinals final with a loss to the Canton Little Giants. Coach Jim Stiebel says sideline cell phone footage shows Johnson scored and that the Knights should have won.
Mater Dei Knights attempt game-winning two-point PAT
Mater Dei quarterback Colin Schuetz led a 70-yard scoring drive but a two-point conversion attempt by fullback Trever Johnson was stopped at the pylon and the Knights fell a point short of their second straight trip to the Illinois 4A semifinals final with a loss to the Canton Little Giants.
Slow motion: Did Mater Dei score winning points or not?
Mater Dei quarterback Colin Schuetz led a 70-yard scoring drive but a two-point conversion attempt by fullback Trever Johnson was stopped at the pylon and the Knights fell a point short of their second straight trip to the Illinois 4A semifinals final with a loss to the Canton Little Giants.
Estes, Thomas connect to give East St. Louis playoff win
University of Missouri recruit Rey Estes connected with All-American wide receiver Jeff Thomas on a touchdown pass with three seconds left to give East St. Louis a second round playoff win over Glenbard North at Clyde C Jordan Stadium Saturday.
Belleville Police investigate vehicle possibly involved in woman’s beating, car theft
Belleville Police investigate a vehicle possibly involved in the Nov. 3 beating of Joann Stephens, of Belleville. According to Stephens' son, the three men who beat her also took her car, purse and phone. The car was found Sunday, Nov. 6.
Collinsville Fire Department captain talks structure fire
Capt. Tim Rainey with the Collinsville Fire Department talks about a structure fire that started around 9 p.m. Wednesday at 300 Buck Drive. No one was injured in the fire.
Woman charged with felony in connection with Nov. 7 incident near Marissa
Sarah N. Donley, 29, of Walsh, Illinois, was charged with felony aggravated battery of a child and a misdemeanor child endangerment charge. She is being held in the St. Clair County Jail.
House fire breaks out near Belleville
A house fire broke out on Lincolnshire Boulevard near Belleville on Friday afternoon. The East Side Fire Protection District responded to the fire, which is in a neighborhood off Illinois 161 (Carlyle Avenue).
Comments