His car burst into flames. He was still inside.

2:39 Newly-elected St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. Pause

0:23 Slow motion: Did Mater Dei score winning points or not?

1:33 Firefighters respond to blaze at home near Belleville

0:39 House fire breaks out near Belleville

1:10 $40 million Eads Bridge rehabilitation ends after four years

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

1:40 Teen opera singer Olivia Gregory sings and talks of a career in music

3:27 Rochester stops Althoff in 4A quarterfinal

1:18 Hop House Southern Eatery offers 'fresh, Southern-twisted American food'