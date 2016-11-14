Clouds at first then clearing for super moon viewing Monday night

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service, including the weather for viewing the full super moon Monday night:
Monday...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. High in the mid 60s. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Monday night...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Low in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.
Tuesday...Mostly sunny. High in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night...Clear. Low in the 40s. Light wind.
Wednesday...Sunny. High around 70. Light wind.
Wednesday night...Clear. Low around 50.
Thursday...Breezy. Mostly sunny. High in the mid 70s.
Thursday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the upper 50s.
Friday...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the 50s in the afternoon.
Friday night...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 40.
Saturday through Sunday...Mostly clear. High around 50. Low around 30.
