Metro-east official pleads guilty to DUI charge

The Troy city clerk entered a guilty plea to a DUI charge on Thursday.
The Madison County Circuit Clerk’s Office said Jamie Myers accepted a plea agreement that called for a year of supervision, treatment, inclusion in a victim impact panel and 100 hours of community service. She was also ordered to pay $800 fines and costs.
Myers, 36, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after Illinois State Police arrested her at Eastport Plaza in Collinsville the night of Aug. 26. Police said her blood-alcohol content was 0.238 percent, nearly three times the legal limit. She had initially pleaded not guilty in September.
