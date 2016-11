1:44 Man nearly burned inside of exploding car, escapes inferno Pause

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

2:39 Newly-elected St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

2:05 Mike Bost wins 12th Congressional District

0:23 Slow motion: Did Mater Dei score winning points or not?

1:40 Teen opera singer Olivia Gregory sings and talks of a career in music

1:25 Maryville Elementary honors slain police officer with ceremony

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West