Authorities looking for suspect vehicle after fatal hit-and-run

St. Louis authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle after it allegedly struck a car, killing the 87-year-old driver and leaving the scene.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released four images of what appeared to be “a light tan Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon” with a “unique sticker” on its rear window.
Police said in a news release that the suspect vehicle had struck the rear of a 1999 Toyota Corolla at West Florissant and Robin Avenue at around 7:54 a.m. Nov. 10. The Corolla then hit another vehicle, a 1999 GMC Sonoma pickup truck. The driver in the pickup truck was not injured. The suspect vehicle had fled the scene, police said.
The driver of the Corolla died after he was taken to a hospital. Police identified the deceased as Willie Wilson on Monday.
Anyone who has seen the suspect vehicle or has additional information about its driver or the fatal accident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
