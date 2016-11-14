Mascoutah celebrates another third-place state volleyball finish

Members of the Mascoutah High School volleyball team on Monday showed off the third-place trophy they captured over the weekend at the Illinois High School Association Class 3A state volleyball tournament at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena in Normal.
The school feted the team during an all-school assembly. Each player on the team was introduced during the ceremony, which finished with the playing of the school fight song. Mascoutah won third place by outlasting Bloomington Central Catholic in a three-set match on Saturday. The Indians finished the season with a 31-9 record. This marks the second straight season that the team has won third at state.
Comments