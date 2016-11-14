‘Making a Murderer’ fans hope newly-released suspect gets caught up on wrestling

Earlier this year, before the avalanche of political ads, presidential debates and Ken Bone’s star turn, America was obsessed with Manitowoc County, Wisc.
In a 35-day period in January and February, more than 19 million people went to Netflix to watch the 10-part documentary called “Making a Murderer.” The show showed the plight of Steven Avery, convicted of the 2005 murder of photographer Teresa Halbach in the Wisconsin county. At the time of Halbach’s murder, Avery was set to receive a multi-million dollar payout from the state of Wisconsin after being wrongfully convicted of rape and spending 18 years in prison.
The documentary left many viewers wondering if Avery had been set up for Halbach’s murder. Avery wound up being sentenced to life in prison. A co-conspirator, his teenage nephew Brendan Dassey, was also convicted of murder and was given a life sentence. The documentary showed that Dassey did not have a parent or guardian present when he was interviewed by police in the wake of Halbach’s death. Dassey confessed to taking part in Halbach’s murder, but his interview with police left many believing that it was coerced. At the time, Dassey was more worried about getting back to school and watching pro wrestling.
In September, Dassey’s conviction was overturned. On Monday, a judge ordered Dassey’s release from prison. Steven Drizin, one of Dassey’s attorneys, told USA Today Network-Wisconsin that they hoped his client would be home by Thanksgiving. Wisconsin’s State Attorney General Brad Schimel on Monday said his office will seek a stay of Dassey’s release order.
Dassey’s supporters took to Twitter to express their joy that he could soon be home.
Knowing that Brendan Dassey will be released was the best part of my day tbh.— DaniCalifornia (@dannymarie14) November 15, 2016
People are also hopeful that he’ll get a chance to watch some wrestling.
I hope Brendan Dassey gets to go to Wrestlemania.— Stacey B (@beets79) November 14, 2016
Of course, there’s always a chance that Dassey will put the politics of the day together with his love of pro wrestling.
Brendan Dassey: I'm free! Who's president?— Nover (@YoungNobler) November 14, 2016
Society: Donald Trump.
Brendan Dassey: You mean the guy from Wrestlemania?
In case you didn’t know it, President-elect Trump is a WWE Hall of Famer.
Have you watched “Making a Murderer?” Should Dassey be free? What about Avery?
