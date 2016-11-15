Some fog in the morning, but mostly sunny Tuesday

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. High in the mid 60s. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday night...Mostly clear. Low in the 40s. Light wind.
Wednesday...Sunny. High in the lower 70s. Light wind.
Wednesday night...Mostly clear. Low in the 50s. South wind around 10 mph.
Thursday...Mostly sunny. High around 80. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Thursday night...Mostly clear. Low in the upper 50s.
Friday...Breezy...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the 50s in the afternoon.
Friday night...Breezy. Much colder. Partly cloudy. Low in the upper 30s.
Saturday...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. High in the upper 40s.
Saturday night and Sunday...Clear. Low in the upper 20s. High in the mid 40s.
Sunday night and Monday...Mostly clear. Low in the upper 20s. High around 50.
