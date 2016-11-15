Warmest year on record? We’re getting there

This year may be on track to be the warmest year on record — in Illinois and throughout the world.
#StateofClimate: 2016 set to be hottest year on record. Temperatures approx. 1.2°C above pre-industrial era #COP22 https://t.co/muMmlEuy5l pic.twitter.com/iod2pIoA1t— WMO | OMM (@WMO) November 14, 2016
“Another year. Another record. The high temperatures we saw in 2015 are set to be beaten in 2016,” said World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas. “The extra heat from the powerful El Niño event has disappeared. The heat from global warming will continue.”
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported recently that the U.S. had its third warmest October on record and second-warmest year to date “with an average temperature of 57.8 degrees — 2.8 degrees above average.”
Last October was Illinois’ seventh-warmest on record, according to State Climatologist Jim Angel.
The state climatologist wrote this week in his blog that Illinois “has been running about 8 degrees above normal.” But the warm, dry weather, he says, goes beyond just Illinois. And it’s not going to stop.
Places like the Midwest and High Plains have been experiencing temperatures 9 to 15 degrees above what’s considered normal during November and have had little to no rainfall. Some rain, on the other hand, has fallen in the central part of Illinois so far this month.
The most recent forecast reported a 50 percent chance of rain for the metro-east on Friday. Otherwise, temperatures are expected to remain higher than usual, even as high as 78 on Thursday, according to one National Weather Service forecast for Belleville.
November – Warm and Dry Across US https://t.co/iAMeBRAeE9 pic.twitter.com/XvDk7O5GpZ— Jim Angel (@JimAngel22) November 14, 2016
Comments