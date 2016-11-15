Want to tell IDOT about road concerns? Meeting set for Thursday

The Illinois Department of Transportation has scheduled a public outreach meeting to discuss the development of its Multi-Year Highway Improvement Program for District 8, which includes St. Clair and Madison counties.
People will be able to learn about and ask questions about the multiyear plan for fiscal 2017 through fiscal 2022, the agency said.
IDOT said the meeting will have an open house format where people will have the opportunity to review and comment on the current multiyear plan, current programming procedures, and speak to IDOT representatives, among other things.
The open house is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Breese City Hall, 500 N. 1st St.
