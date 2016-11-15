IDOT doing pavement repair work along I-70 near Highland

The Illinois Department of Transportation said it plans intermittent lane closures in both directions of Interstate 70 near Highland through the end of December.
IDOT is carrying out pavement repairs along the road, the agency said.
The intermittent lane closures are planned along Interstate 70 from Prairie Road (mile post 26) to Baumann Road (mile post 33) near Highland.
Traffic is being maintained using message boards, flaggers, signs and other traffic-control devices. The work is expected to be completed by the end of December, IDOT said.
IDOT plans to have all lanes open during peak-hour traffic during the following times:
▪ Eastbound I-70: Monday through Thursday, from 3 to 6 p.m.
▪ Westbound I-70: Monday through Friday, from 6 to 8 a.m.
▪ Eastbound and westbound I-70: Friday from noon to midnight.
