Public defender to represent Chester man accused of murder

The man accused of first-degree murder in connection with the death of a Chester police officer last month will be represented by a public defender.
Jason M. Stoker, 34, of Chester requested a public defender during a Monday hearing, according to the Randolph County Circuit Clerk’s website. Stoker is charged with first-degree murder and reckless homicide in connection with the Oct. 28 death of James Brockmeyer. Brockmeyer died from injuries he suffered in a crash after he was pursuing Stoker around 10 p.m. on Palestine Road in rural Randolph County, about 2 miles north of Chester.
Stoker’s next scheduled court appearance is on Nov. 21 when Judge Richard Brown will rule on a motion to increase Stoker’s bail. Stoker is being held in the Randolph County Jail on $250,000 bond. Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker filed paperwork last week seeking to increase Stoker’s bail, saying Stoker is a flight risk.
If convicted of the murder charge, Stoker faces up to 60 years in prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5.
