The ‘mannequin challenge’ has arrived in the region

Videos of people doing the “mannequin challenge” are popping up in St. Louis.
And unlike the Harlem shake or the ice bucket challenge, this one requires little to no physical effort — just a little bit of creativity. From the St. Louis Fire Department to the East St. Louis football program to Ballpark Village, people are trying out the internet’s newest challenge craze in different ways. The videos of people posing as mannequins in dramatic postures started to appear late last month.
The mannequin challenge is an internet trend where people remain frozen in action like mannequins while a video is recorded.
The St. Louis Fire Department uploaded its challenge video to YouTube and Facebook on Monday, and it has so far garnered more than 20,000 views since it was posted late Monday night, according to its page.
Ballpark Village in St. Louis also recently posted its version of the mannequin challenge on social media, which gained at least 100,000 views on Facebook alone.
KTVI’s nightly news team joined in and posted this tweet Tuesday morning.
FOX 2’s 11pm News crew takes on the mannequin challenge https://t.co/WtnULO3jJC pic.twitter.com/i9dSkft6Fa— FOX2now (@FOX2now) November 15, 2016
Last week, a football coach tweeted a video locally of East St. Louis football players having some fun with the mannequin challenge. The video was set to the rap song "Black Beatles" by Rae Sremmurd.
Have to love them ESTL Flyers football boys. Just a lil fun. @Football_Flyers #Mannequuinchallenge @RaeSremmurd pic.twitter.com/IBSTJQYUIy— Coach Hawthorne (@TerryHawthorne1) November 8, 2016
Comments