Fairview Heights recreation center takes next step toward reality

The Fairview Heights City Council on Tuesday gave the green light to buy land on the city’s west side that will be home to a city-run recreation center.
Fairview Heights Mayor Mark Kupsky said the council unanimously approved an ordinance to purchase land at 9950 Bunkum Road from Grant School District 110. The purchase price for the land is $650,000. The city will build a 55,000-square foot recreation center on the 34-acre piece of land. The price tag for the project is estimated to be $17 million. Kupsky said it will be paid through the city’s food and beverage tax.
Kupsky hopes to have the land purchase complete by the end of the year. He said design for the recreation center will take approximately six months. The city hopes to be able to begin construction in late summer or early fall 2017. Construction is expected to take 18 months. Kupsky hopes the project is completed by the time the city celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2019.
Comments