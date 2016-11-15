Metro-East News

Promotion puts Cusumano in charge of KSDK sports department

ST. LOUIS

A familiar face on the St. Louis sports scene received a promotion on Tuesday. KSDK announced it had promoted Frank Cusumano to Sports Director.

Cusumano has worked at the station since 1993, winning an Edward R. Murrow Award and 17 Emmys during that time. He replaces Rene Knott, who recently moved to the station’s morning news show.

If Twitter is any indication, the station’s move is a popular one.

