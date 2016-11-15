Promotion puts Cusumano in charge of KSDK sports department

A familiar face on the St. Louis sports scene received a promotion on Tuesday. KSDK announced it had promoted Frank Cusumano to Sports Director.
Cusumano has worked at the station since 1993, winning an Edward R. Murrow Award and 17 Emmys during that time. He replaces Rene Knott, who recently moved to the station’s morning news show.
If Twitter is any indication, the station’s move is a popular one.
Congrats @Frank_Cusumano. See you at the rink! https://t.co/Lqm2tb2mWG— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 15, 2016
Congrats to @umsl and @UMSLMBB alum, @Frank_Cusumano! https://t.co/4OaSS7oh6X— UMSL Athletics (@UMSLAthletics) November 15, 2016
One of the best decisions I've ever made was bringing @Frank_Cusumano back home in 1993. Congrats on being named ksdk sports director! pic.twitter.com/UsGPGlMFJg— Mike Bush (@mikebushksdk) November 15, 2016
Congrats to @Frank_Cusumano "officially" named the @KSDKSports sports director today. #WellDeserved— Rene Knott (@reneknottsports) November 15, 2016
