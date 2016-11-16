Warm for now, but much colder temperatures are on the way

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east:
Wednesday...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. High in the lower 70s. Light wind.
Wednesday night...Mostly clear. Low in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Thursday...Breezy. Mostly sunny. High around 80. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Thursday night...Partly cloudy. Low around 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
Friday...Breezy...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning...Then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the 50s in the afternoon. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday night...Windy. Much colder. Partly cloudy. Low in the mid 30s.
Saturday...Blustery. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. High in the mid 40s.
Saturday night through Sunday night...Clear. Low in the upper 20s. High around 50.
Monday and Monday night...Mostly clear. High around 50. Low in the upper 30s.
Tuesday...Rain likely. High in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
