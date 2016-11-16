Firearm deer season is this weekend. What’s the outlook?

The army of orange will hit the woods Friday morning.
It’s the start of the firearm deer season in Illinois, the first portion of which runs from Friday morning to Sunday afternoon.
Tom Micetich, the deer project manager for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, said even though it’s been a warm fall, hunters should expect to see the same level of success they’ve seen in recent years.
He said the rut — the whitetail deer mating season — has begun. During the rut, deer are on the move.
“October warmth likely depressed archery harvest during that month, but the kill during this past weekend was outstanding,” Micetich said.
Tom Micetich, IDNR deer project manager
He said it remains to be seen whether the weather will be a factor this weekend.
“I think that temperatures are going to be cooler, but the wind may be a factor,” he said.
So far this year, the archery deer harvest hasn’t kept up with last year’s archery harvest.
At this point in 2015, Illinois bowhunters had taken about 57,000. But as of Tuesday, in 2016, that total had dropped to about 41,400, for a 27 percent decrease.
Jeff Dickinson of Bethalto has had no problem finding deer during the archery season. He said he harvested three deer in lands he hunts near Hamel in Madison County and near Jerseyville in Jersey County. A bow technician at Town Hall Archery in Belleville, Dickinson pointed to two reasons for the sagging archery numbers.
“People aren’t doing their homework,” he said. “And the weather has been terrible. There have been less hunters in the woods for the early season. As far as the heat goes, it’s been terrible. You’re up there (in a deer blind) sweating bullets. A lot of people don’t want to sit in the heat and hunt.”
Jeff Dickinson, bow technician at Town Hall Archery
Dickinson said he even skipped a few days in the field when it was too hot to hunt. He’s hopeful some cool temperatures predicted for this weekend come to pass, which should make the hunting experience better for everyone in the field.
And, as in 2015, bowhunters in Pike County have harvested the most deer so far this year, but at 1,623, their bounty is almost 25 percent smaller than at this point in 2015, when they harvested 2,143 deer.
In the metro-east, Randolph County bowhunters have taken 748 deer so far in 2016. At this point in 2015, however, they took 972 deer.
In Madison County, bowhunters have taken 561 deer so far in 2016. They had taken 857 at this point in 2015.
In St. Clair County, bowhunters have taken 397 deer so far in 2016. They had taken 604 at this point in 2015.
In Bond County, bowhunters have taken 271 deer so far in 2016. They had taken 349 at this point in 2015.
In Monroe County, bowhunters have taken 268 deer so far in 2016. They had taken 312 at this point in 2015.
In Clinton County, bowhunters have taken 247 deer so far in 2016. They had taken 339 at this point in 2015.
Safety first
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Office of Law Enforcement has investigated 10 hunting incidents so far during 2016, eight of which involved hunters falling from elevated tree stands or falling while climbing into or out of tree stands.
In 2015, there were 25 hunting incidents reported in all hunting seasons in Illinois. Among the hunting accidents reported last year, 15 involved tree stands.
The IDNR reminds hunters using tree stands to use a fall-arrest system or safety harness. Nationally, more than 80 percent of reported tree stand incidents involve hunters who were not using a fall restraint system, according to IDNR.
