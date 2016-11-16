Vandals hit home, vehicles of village officials

A vandal or vandals caused thousands of dollars in damage Monday night to the home and vehicles of a Keyesport couple who serve in the village’s government.
Paul Bailey, who is a village trustee, and his wife Toni Bailey, who is the village treasurer, discovered the damage Monday night when they got home from a Village Board meeting.
Toni Bailey said the vandalism happened sometime between 6:50 p.m., when she and her husband left for the meeting, and 8:45 p.m., which is when they got home.
She said she’s “110 percent sure” it has something to do with village politics.
Toni Bailey said she was stunned when she pulled up and saw the damage, which included “village idiot” spray-painted in large, orange letters on the garage doors.
“I can’t say what I said, but it was just, like, unbelievable,” she said. “I cannot believe they would stoop this low. Then you just get that sick feeling.”
I can’t say what I said, but it was just, like, unbelievable. I cannot believe they would stoop this low. Then you just get that sick feeling.
Toni Bailey
The vandal or vandals spray-painted other parts of the house, spray-painted the interiors of Paul Bailey’s personal vehicle and his work vehicle, and cut the internet and satellite TV wires.
“When you realize they got into your vehicle, at that point, you start getting a little angry as well,” Toni Bailey said.
She said Clinton County sheriff’s deputies are investigating, but no arrests had been made, and no charges had been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.
Toni Bailey estimated the damage could total $30,000. She said the damage includes spray paint on stone pillars on a porch that were installed just a month or so ago.
She said a reward of more than $5,000 is being offered for information leading to a conviction in the case.
Paul Bailey has been a village trustee for about a year and a half. Toni Bailey has been the treasurer for about three and a half years.
Comments