Fallen officer honored on floor of U.S. House of Representatives

A St. Louis County police officer from the metro-east who died in the line of duty last month was honored on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, honored Blake Snyder, a Godfrey native and Alton High School graduate. Snyder died Oct. 6 while responding to a call in south St. Louis County around 5 a.m., when police said he was shot once in the chin. He died a short time later at a St. Louis hospital. Part of Davis’ district includes Madison County.
Davis’ remarks were as follows:
“I rise today to recognize Officer Blake Snyder, a 33-year-old police officer who was tragically killed in the line of duty in St. Louis County, Missouri, on October 6, 2016.
“Officer Snyder, a long-time resident of Madison County, Illinois, had served as a member of St. Louis County Police Department for four years. His career in law enforcement was inspired by his brother-in-law and late father-in-law, who both served as police officers.
“Law enforcement leaders from across the region remember Officer Snyder as a dedicated public servant. St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar said he was a ‘tremendous police officer,’ and former St. Louis County Police Chief Ron Battelle said he was highly regarded by his fellow officers and command staff.
“Before joining the police force, Officer Snyder served on the board of directors for Riverbend Family Ministries, where he worked to provide a safe environment for children of families in crisis.
“Officer Snyder was the 97th law enforcement officer killed this year. He is survived by his wife and 2-year-old son.
“May God bless Officer Snyder and all the first responders who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. Please join me in keeping the Snyder family, and all the families of our first responders, in your thoughts and prayers.”
