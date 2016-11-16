Pitchers in Belleville to close at the end of the month

After almost five years in business in downtown Belleville, Pitchers Sports Pub & Pizzeria plans to close at the end of the month, owners Lloyd Cueto and John Costello said.
“The bar was always a side business for John and I,” Cueto said. “After five years we need to focus more time on our day jobs and families.”
Cueto works as an attorney; Costello works in consulting and real estate.
The bar and its 10 employees plan to have a series of events and free concerts before closing:
▪ Nov. 23: Steve Ewing of The Urge will play at 9 p.m.
▪ Nov. 25: Kevin Busby will play at 9 p.m.
▪ Nov. 26: Jeremiah Greene will play at 9 p.m.
Specials are planned on Sunday, Nov. 27, and on the last day of business, Nov. 29.
Cueto and Costello plan to list the property for sale or lease through Southern Illinois Realty.
