Metro-East News

November 16, 2016 8:51 PM

One dead after natural gas explosion in central Illinois town

News-Democrat

CANTON

One person died Wednesday night after a natural gas explosion rocked the downtown area of the central Illinois town of Canton, according to the Peoria Journal-Star.

Emergency officials said the explosion happened around 5:45 p.m. along First Avenue. Fulton County Coroner Steve Hines confirmed one person had died in the blast.

News-Democrat

Related content

Metro-East News

Comments

Videos

Rodney Davis honors Officer Blake Snyder on House Floor

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos