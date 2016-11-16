One dead after natural gas explosion in central Illinois town

One person died Wednesday night after a natural gas explosion rocked the downtown area of the central Illinois town of Canton, according to the Peoria Journal-Star.
Emergency officials said the explosion happened around 5:45 p.m. along First Avenue. Fulton County Coroner Steve Hines confirmed one person had died in the blast.
News-Democrat
Update to #breaking news: 1 man dead after gas explosion on 1st Ave in downtown Canton, several businesses damaged. pic.twitter.com/qZUWSS8jGC— Caitlin Knute-WEEK (@CKnute25News) November 17, 2016
Scenes from the Canton explosion from Krysten Stremmel who lives in Canton https://t.co/YZb0pN9vq0— Andy Kravetz (@andykravetz) November 17, 2016
Business owners along Elm Street in downtown Canton were clearing broken glass from the sidewalks after the blast.— Nick Vlahos (@VlahosNick) November 17, 2016
Comments