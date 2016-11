One dead after natural gas explosion in central Illinois town

1:54 Poor township's leader spends $230K on AmEx card Pause

1:25 Students, teachers march in SIUE unity rally

0:29 SIUE unity march gets underway

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

1:34 Heading to the woods for deer hunting? Here's the prediction from bow hunters

1:44 Man nearly burned inside of exploding car, escapes inferno

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:12 Painting for a cancer cure

2:16 Coach of the Year honors for Althoff boys basketball coach