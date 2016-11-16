Belleville post office to have passport fair on Saturday

The Belleville post office, 120 W. Washington St., will hold a passport fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. U.S. Postal Service officials recommend coming in as early as possible to apply for a passport—at least two months or earlier before your departure—to avoid any costs to expedite an application.
Cost for a passport is $135 for applicants 16 and older with payments of $25 to the Postal Service for processing and $110 to the Department of State for the passport application fee. For those under 16, the cost is $105 with $25 going to the Postal Service and $80 to the Department of State. For expedited service, add $60 to each application, payable to the Department of State. Two-way overnight delivery is suggested. The applicant pays overnight delivery costs to the Postal Service.
Those applying for passports should have proper proof of American citizenship. That must be either a certified birth certificate, a previous U.S. passport, a certificate of citizenship or a naturalization certificate. They will also need proof of identity, which can be a previous passport, a naturalization certificate, current valid driver’s license, government or military ID. Applicants must have two recent identical photographs, which some post offices will take for a $15 fee.
Applicants can download an application at www.usps.com/passport to complete the application before visiting the office.
