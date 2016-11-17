Windy, warmer with a high around 80, forecast says

1:54 Poor township's leader spends $230K on AmEx card Pause

1:25 Students, teachers march in SIUE unity rally

0:29 SIUE unity march gets underway

1:53 Althoff senior Jordan Goodwin talks about upcoming basketball season

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:16 Coach of the Year honors for Althoff boys basketball coach

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

2:01 War of 1812 veteran is remembered at rural resting place

0:31 Duke performs first hand transplant in NC