Windy, warmer with a high around 80, forecast says

A full forecast is detailed for the metro-east is detailed below:
Thursday...Breezy...Warmer. Mostly sunny. High around 80. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Thursday night...Partly cloudy. Low around 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Friday...Breezy...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High around 70. Temperature falling into the 50s in the afternoon. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Friday night...Windy. Much colder. Partly cloudy. Low in the mid 30s. West wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
Saturday...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. High in the upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Saturday night...Clear. Low in the upper 20s.
Sunday...Sunny. High around 50.
Sunday night and Monday...Clear. Low around 30. High in the upper 50s.
Monday night...Mostly clear. Low around 40.
Tuesday and Tuesday night...Rain likely. High in the mid 50s. Low in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. High in the mid 50s.
Comments