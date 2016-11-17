State workers to demonstrate over planned cuts

Public service workers in Illinois state government are planning a day of demonstrations across the state amid cost-cutting efforts by Gov. Bruce Rauner.
The “Don't Dictate, Negotiate” events Thursday are being organized at 120 worksites across the state.
In the metro-east, one was scheduled for 6 p.m. at 2727 N 89th St. in Caseyville, and another was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. outside Alton Mental Health Center, 4500 College Ave.
They come after a state board ruled Tuesday that contract talks between Rauner's administration and the state's largest public-employees union are hopelessly deadlocked.
The decision could allow the Republican governor to impose his terms and the union to go on strike. The Illinois Labor Relations Board had declared Rauner's negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees' state council at impasse.
The demonstrations are organized by AFSCME. Rauner's office says his plan saves $3 billion. AFSCME has said it plans to appeal the decision in court.
