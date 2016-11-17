‘Person of interest’ sought after fatal hit-and-run

Authorities said Thursday they were seeking a “person of interest” in connection with a fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Washington Park.
The motorcyclist, 52-year-old Thomas Hornbeak of Fairmont City, died shortly after the wreck on the night of Sept. 19.
The driver who hit the back of Hornbeak’s 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle fled the scene. The crash happened in the 1400 block of Kingshighway in Washington Park about 6:30 p.m.
In a press release Thursday, the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office said authorities were looking for a person of interest. The person wanted for questioning was identified as 23-year-old Devon J. Gilkey. The coroner’s office said it was assisting in the investigation.
The vehicle that hit the motorcycle was described as a red or maroon 2009 Chevrolet Impala with Illinois license plates Q206687. The vehicle might have front-end damage, the coroner’s office said.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle or Gilkey can call the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office at 618-233-4442 or the Washington Park Police Department at 618-874-0115.
