Metro-East News

November 17, 2016 4:19 PM

Belleville police seek help in carjacking case

News-Democrat

BELLEVILLE

The Belleville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying three persons of interest in reference to a carjacking that occurred on Nov. 3 in the 200 block of Walnut Street.

Belleville detectives would like to identify and speak with the three subjects seen walking on surveillance video from the area the vehicle was recovered. A woman was beaten during the incident. Her PT Cruiser was taken during the incident but found less than a mile away on Nov. 6.

If anyone has information related to this case or can identify the subjects in the video, please contact Belleville Police at 618-234-1212 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.

