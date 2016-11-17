Belleville police seek help in carjacking case

The Belleville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying three persons of interest in reference to a carjacking that occurred on Nov. 3 in the 200 block of Walnut Street.
Belleville detectives would like to identify and speak with the three subjects seen walking on surveillance video from the area the vehicle was recovered. A woman was beaten during the incident. Her PT Cruiser was taken during the incident but found less than a mile away on Nov. 6.
If anyone has information related to this case or can identify the subjects in the video, please contact Belleville Police at 618-234-1212 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.
