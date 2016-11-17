Greenwood and Stuart speak at rally

TorHoerman Law is doing its third year of turkey dinner giveaways Thursday in Granite City and Alton. The law firm has been collecting donations to provide 1,500 dinners. Of that, 500 were set aside for laid off U.S. Steel workers in Granite City.
As firearms season opens for deer, here's what the bow hunters have been finding so far this fall. Monty Hoffarth, manager at Town Hall Archery in Belleville, said to expect some decent bucks and a solid harvest this season.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) honored the life and service of Officer Blake Snyder on the House floor. Snyder, a Madison County resident and member of the St. Louis County Police Department, was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 6.
SIUE students on Tuesday gathered to march from the Vadalabene Center to the Rendleman Center to stage a rally for unity and an end to racism. Social media posts called for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students to wear black and walk out of class at the campus.
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student LaShaunda Jordan founded her own video production company and a student organization focused on diversity and culture while pursuing her bachelor's degree as a nontraditional student at SIUE in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Gary Miller, a second-grade teacher at Wingate Elementary School in Shiloh, wants to show his students the kindness his second-grade teacher showed him. Miller was recently recognized with an Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award because of his connection to the students. Wingate Principal Randy Blakely nominated Miller for the award.