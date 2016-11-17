Greenwood and Stuart speak at rally

Illinois State Representatives-elect Latoya Greenwood and Katie Stuart speak during Day of Action rally on November 17 in Caseyville, Illinois.
Zia Nizami znizami@bnd.com

Metro-East News

SIUE unity march gets underway

SIUE students on Tuesday gathered to march from the Vadalabene Center to the Rendleman Center to stage a rally for unity and an end to racism. Social media posts called for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students to wear black and walk out of class at the campus.

Metro-East News

Metro-east teacher ensures every kid feels special

Gary Miller, a second-grade teacher at Wingate Elementary School in Shiloh, wants to show his students the kindness his second-grade teacher showed him. Miller was recently recognized with an Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award because of his connection to the students. Wingate Principal Randy Blakely nominated Miller for the award.

Editor's Choice Videos