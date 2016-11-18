Storms likely Friday afternoon, colder temperatures this weekend

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below:
Friday...Breezy...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning and early afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning...Then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the 50s in the afternoon. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday night...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Low in the mid 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Saturday...Breezy...Cooler...Sunny. High in the upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Saturday night...Clear. Low in the mid 20s. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Sunday...Sunny. High around 50. Light wind.
Sunday night...Clear. Low around 30.
Monday...Sunny. High in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the 40s in the afternoon.
Monday night...Partly cloudy. Low around 40.
Tuesday...Rain likely. High around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday night...Rain likely. Low in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. High in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Wednesday night...Colder. Partly cloudy. Low in the mid 30s.
Thanksgiving day...Mostly sunny. High in the mid 50s.
