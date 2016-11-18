16-year-old arrested in Althoff carjacking

The Belleville Police Department said Friday that a 16-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a carjacking that was reported at Althoff Catholic High School earlier this month.
Police said a male juvenile was arrested on Thursday. After reviewing the case, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged the teenager with one count of vehicular hijacking, a felony.
“We tracked him down just through old-school police work,” Master Sgt. Rob Thomason said. “We checked where we had recovered the vehicle.”
The car, a 2009 Chevrolet Impala, was found in East St. Louis.
Police declined to discuss a motive or whether the perpetrator was armed. Police had said in their initial report that the suspect implied that he had a weapon when the car was stolen on Nov. 7.
The name of the defendant was not released.
No one was injured.
The suspect remained in custody at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center on Friday.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 618-239-2526, @kaitlynschwers
