Major League Soccer stadium in St. Louis could appear on April ballot

Major League Soccer may be coming to St. Louis, as an area ownership group said it’s looking to fund the construction of a $200 million soccer stadium and bring in a new team.
MLS announced on its website Thursday that SC STL is the group interested in bringing an MLS expansion team and new stadium downtown. It was estimated to be a $200 million project.
St. Louis ownership group announces sweeping plans for MLS expansion bid. Details: https://t.co/Ra54t2n2bX pic.twitter.com/3ILXjjZ7tD— Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 17, 2016
Investors of the proposed project include the group’s chairman, Paul Edgerley, formerly of Bain Capital and currently a partner with VantEdge Partners; Jim Kavanaugh, CEO of World Wide Technology and the founder the St. Louis Football Club; Terry Matlack, of Vantedge Partners; and Dave Peacock, a former president of Anheuser-Busch.
“Having played soccer here in high school, college and professionally, I know the passion and loyalty of the St. Louis soccer fan and what having an MLS team would mean to St. Louis, one of the great soccer cities in the United States if not the world,” Kavanaugh said in the club statement. “The opportunity to bring an MLS team to St. Louis, in a manner that will energize and re-imagine our downtown core, is a privilege for me as well as my partners.”
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that voters could be asked to cover $80 million to build the stadium, and that the group would be looking to bring in a team by 2020 or 2021. The proposal could appear on the ballot in April. If approved, the soccer stadium would be located west of St. Louis Union Station, about a mile from the Gateway Arch and Busch Stadium.
MLS said its officials are planning to come to St. Louis in December to visit the potential stadium site.
“With its rich soccer heritage, St. Louis has always been a market of great interest to Major League Soccer and SC STL is the ideal ownership group that will provide St. Louis the best opportunity for a future expansion team,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement on the website.
Another group called Foundry St. Louis had proposed a similar idea earlier this year to bring the MLS to the city, according to KMOV. The group called for SC STL to provide further details to the public on the plan it proposed on Thursday.
If #STL is going to have an April 2017 referendum on how to spend $80 million it should involve cops and teachers. #OURSTL— Foundry St. Louis (@FoundryStL) November 18, 2016
Comments