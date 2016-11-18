Robbers armed with hypodermic needles hit CVS stores

Two CVS stores in separate Illinois cities have reported this week that suspects robbed their stores while brandishing needles.
Whether the two incidents were related was unknown, but police told the Chicago Tribune it’s possible. In both cases, police said the suspects were armed with hypodermic needles and stole medications. One robbery was reported this week in Niles, and the other in Naperville, about 33 miles away.
The Niles Police Department said in a news release that a CVS was robbed by a man and woman at around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Police said a store employee approached the pair after they were seen taking medications off a shelf and concealing them in a bag. The man pulled out a needle from his pants pocket, pointed it at the employee and said, “You don’t want what I have.” The suspects then left the CVS in a light-colored vehicle.
A separate robbery was reported the next day in Naperville. The Naperville Police Department said they responded to a pharmacy, a CVS, just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Police said two suspects, a man and a woman, threatened store employees with a needle that they said was infected with HIV. The two allegedly stole medications and left the scene shortly after brandishing the needle.
Both robberies remained under investigation Friday.
