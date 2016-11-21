Police still investigating crash near Mascoutah that injured five

Police are still trying to determine what happened on Saturday that led to a head-on collision on Route 4, south of Mascoutah, that saw five people got to the hospital, including two who had to be airlifted.
Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. with the Illinois State Police said the drivers of both vehicles involved in the accident were still hospitalized Monday at St. Louis University Hospital. The driver of a Chevrolet Cavalier, a 19-year-old Red Bud man, was in critical condition, Dye said. The driver of a Fiat 500X, a 21-year-old Steeleville man, was in critical but stable condition, Dye said.
A third person, a front-seat passenger in the Fiat, was in critical condition at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, Dye said. Two other passengers in the Fiat were taken to St. Elizabeth’s with serious injuries, Dye said.
Emergency personnel were called to Route 4, between Rustic Pine Road and Karch Road about 3:58 p.m., after a Fiat 500X going north collided with a Chevy Cavalier going south on Route 4. Dye said the investigation into the crash continues. He said police would not release names of those involved in the crash until their investigation is complete.
